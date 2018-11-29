Sign Peace Corps bill into law now, Archbishop Kawas urges Buhari

The Freedom and Justice Party FCT senatorial candidate, Archbishop Leonard Bature Kawas, has appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the Peace Corps of Nigeria Bill into law to address the unemployment problem in the country.

The Professor, who is seeking the mandate of the FCT people to represent them at the 9th senate, pleaded with the President to develop the political will to take actions that border on the common good of the populace rather than allow sentiment and distractions to block execution of worthwhile deed.

“We, the clergy, are of the view that the Peace Corps bill which was forwarded to the President by both the Senate and the House of Representatives should be signed into law. The reason for this call is not farfetched; it addresses the unemployment challenge which is indeed huge in Nigeria.

“We think the president should subsume every other consideration into signing the bill because it is at the core of a major problem-unemployment- and we know unemployment is a threat to national security and peace.

“We also believe that the Peace Corps once it is legalised and empowered it will assist other security and paramilitary agencies to maintain peace, man key industrial and other institutions and thus reduce incidences of crime in the country”, Archbishop Kawas said at the headquarters of the Peace Corps of Nigeria, Abuja.

He spoke shortly after his official inauguration as the Grand Patron of the Peace Corps of Nigeria FCT chapter, where he insisted that failure to give effect to the bill would alienate the President from the teeming populace.

“Peace Corps is an organisation that is highly needed in Nigeria. It is in this regard, I as a religious leader has chosen to identify with the Corps. I believe this country will continue to grow if we build bridges of peace.

It is our duty as religious leaders to continue to encourage the Peace Corps and I use this opportunity to call on President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the Peace Corps bill. Mr. President has the opportunity with one stroke of the pen to put smiles on the faces of all Nigerians by officially establishing the Peace Corps of Nigeria that has thousands of Nigerians in its folds”, he said.

Archbishop Kawas, who was accompanied to the investiture by party leaders among others, was decorated by the FCT Commandant Dr. Edet Bassey Ekpenyong.

