Simon tests for Covid-19

Moses Simon joined the rest of the FC Nantes squad to undergo Covid-19 test Wednesday.

The Super Eagles winger was one of 28 players who was tested today as the team resumed for training ahead of the new Ligue 1 season.

“Any player who tests positive will be sent on solitary confinement,” the club announced.

It was also on the day that ‘The Canaries’ officially the permanent transfer of the 24-year-old Simon from La Liga club UD Levante.

The squad will also undergo comprehensive medicals and are expected to resume full training Tuesday.

The new season in France is fixed for August.