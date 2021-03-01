Sirika assures of airline readiness to distribute Covid-19 vaccine

The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika has assured of the readiness of

airlines to ensure the speedy distribution of the awaited Covid-19 vaccine

across the country once the consignment arrives in Nigeria.

The Minister spoke alongside other dignitaries when they received Allied Air’s

first Boeing 737-800 converted freighter at a ceremony in Abuja.

The aircraft, worth about N8bn, according to the CEO of Allied Air, Capt. Val

Tongo is the first for airlines in Africa just as the freighter (MSN 36846) is

also the youngest 737-800 in the world that has been converted to-date.

Sen. Hadi Sirika said the “aircraft will be dedicated to cargo and the

distribution of COVID-19 vaccines across the country. Before the vaccines

arrive, the cargo shade would be ready and the aircraft is also ready for

distribution.”

The Minister tasked other operators to invest in the aviation industry so it can

double its contribution to the GDP to 5 percent or N450bn annually.

Also speaking, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Mr. Godwin Emefiele

disclosed the aircraft is funded through the intervention fund of the CBN, but

through Access Bank.

He added that “Only about three weeks ago, the Aviation Minister Commissioned

another aircraft for Air Peace. What does that mean, with the hard work, the

Nigerian Aviation Sector is opening up more and more and investments are coming

in.”

Emefiele called on other investors to invest in the aviation sector, assuring that the

CBN and the Nigerian banks are ready to support them.