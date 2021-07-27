Sirika to chair LAAC conference on industry management, policy

Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika will Wednesday chair discussions on aviation industry at the 25th edition of the League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC) conference scheduled to hold on the 28th of July, 2021 at Sheraton Hotel, Lagos.

A statement issued by the Secretary of Conference Committee, Mr. Albinus Chiedu indicated that all arrangements had been concluded for a hitch-free event, which would have Sen. Hadi Sirika and Capt. Ibrahim Mshelia, the Minister of Aviation as Chief Guest of Honour and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), West Link Airlines as Chairman, respectively.

Apart from the duo, doyens of the nation’s aviation industry including Chairman, Governing Council, Nigeria Aviation Safety Initiative (NASI), Captain Dung Pam; Chairman, Association of Ground Handlers (AGHAN) , Mr. Olaniyi Adigun and General Manager, Total Nigeria Plc, Mr. Rabiu Abdulmutalib would also deliver papers at the event.

Also, Capt. Musa Nuhu, the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) would deliver the keynote address on the theme.

Chiedu stated that the conference with the theme: ‘Nigeria Aviation Industry: Management, Policy and Regulation,’ would provide ample opportunity for notable aviation experts and professionals to speak on critical issues affecting the growth of the industry.

He said: “While the Ministry of Aviation has indicated interest to be part of the event, all the aviation agencies, including: NCAA, Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Accident Investigation Bureau, Nigeria (AIB-N), Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT), Zaria and Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET) have equally expressed their desire to be fully involved in the one day conference and awards.”