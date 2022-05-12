Sirika to lead discussions at AIMAN stakeholders conference

The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika will lead discussions as the Aeronautical Information Management Association of Nigeria(AIMAN) is set to x-ray the significance of the quality management system in aeronautical information dissemination in the aviation sector.

The President of AIMAN, Sir William George Ngerem, in a statement said, the benefits of a quality management system include meeting the customer’s requirements, which helps to instill confidence in the organization, in turn leading to more customers, more sales, and more repeat business.

Ngerem stated that it also helps to meet the organization’s requirements, ensures compliance with regulations and provision of products and services in the most cost- and resource-efficient manner, creating room for expansion, growth, and profit.

According to the AIMAN president, these benefits offer additional advantages, such as helping to communicate a readiness to produce consistent results, preventing mistakes, reducing costs, ensuring that processes are defined and controlled, and continually improving the organization’s offerings.

He added that quality management systems serve many purposes, including, improving processes, reducing waste, lowering costs, facilitating and identifying training opportunities engaging staff.

The document noted that Hadi Sirika will be leading other aviation stakeholders to the event as the special guest of honour.

The Acting Managing Director, NAMA Mr. Lawrence Pwajok and DG NCAA, Captain Musa Nuhu are expected to be special guests while Capt. Modibbo Alkali, Rector NCAT will be the chairman of the occasion.

The conference which takes place at AbdulRahman Dambazau conference center, Bill Clinton Drive, Abuja, Monday 16th May 2022 at 9am, will have its Keynote address delivered by Dr. Orlando Olumide Odejide.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

