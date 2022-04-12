Sit-at-home: 2 feared dead, Sienna bus set ablaze in Enugu 

Gun men Monday set Enugu, the Enugu state capital agog as two persons were allegedly shot dead and a Sienna vehicle was set ablaze by miscreants believed to be enforcing the Monday sit-at-home. Police however said only one person was killed.

It was gathered that the hoodlums shot sporadically as they dispersed passengers, leaving some passengers and drivers who suffered gunshot injuries as they attempted to run for their lives.

Driver of the burnt Sienna who escaped the attack narrated how the hoodlums stormed the park with a mini bus while he was still waiting for passengers to fill the vehicle.

The driver said he was standing a distance away from his vehicle when the gunmen arrived the park in a mini bus and he continued to move away from the vicinity as quickly as he could.

According to the driver whose name was not disclosed, “I learned that two persons were reported to have been shot dead during the attack which lasted few minutes.

“By the time I looked back to see what was happening my Sienna was up in flames.”

Enugu Police Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe, who confirmed the attack said that the police operatives have launched a manhunt for the fleeing hoodlums.

According to him, “Yet-to-be identified miscreants, operating in a mini bus, shot an unidentified male traveler and in the process torched a Sienna vehicle around Chris Chemist Roundabout, Enugu, in the early morning hours of today.

“The victim was immediately moved to the hospital for treatment by Police Operatives, who responded to a distress call on the incident.

“He, however, was later confirmed dead by doctors on duty and deposited in the mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

“Meanwhile, manhunt of the assailants has been launched, while the said area and other parts of the State remain relatively peaceful,” he said