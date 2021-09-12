Sit-at-home against Igbo interest – Sen Nnamani

Worried by the weekly Sit-at-Home order imposed on residents of the five South Eastern States by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Senator Chimaroke Nnamani (PDP Enugu East ), has called for stoppage of the action.

In a personally signed statement made available to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday, Nnamani said the sit-at-home is antithetical to the innate Igbo tripartite traits and a betrayal of Igbo interest.

According to him, the practice has brought the economy and social life in the South East to its knees by denying citizens from going about their legitimate businesses on any day the order is issued and fearfully obeyed by residents across the five states.

Nnamani who chairs the committee on Cooperation and Integration in Africa/ NEPAD, explained in the statement that the trinity of Igbo character is defined by igba mbo (hustle), akonuche (cot of wisdom) and njepu (sojourn), which are in practical terms, against the Sit- at-home action.

“This action must be discontinued forthwith because of the continuous damage to the economy and psyche of the Igbo people.

“Most of our people live on daily income. Think of the market women who depend on daily earnings to feed their families. Think of students writing external examinations being denied access to the venues.

“How does enslaving our people, denial of means of livelihood add value to our quest for equity and justice? If others reject us, should we also reject ourselves?

“It stands to reason that this sit at home cannot be a way forward .We cannot abandon ourselves.

“In our struggle for equity and justice in the Nigerian federation, we cannot inadvertently inflict more injuries on ourselves by this sit-at-home. Let wise counsel prevail,” he said.

He therefore called on all men and women of goodwill to prevail on the protagonists of sit-at-home to restore normalcy in South East zone, just as he expressed abhorrence for any agitation through violent approaches.