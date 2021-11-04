Sit-at-home: At last, South-east govs break silence, reveals next line of action on Nnamdi Kanu

Worried by the security challenges afflicting the region, the South-East Governors’ Forum (SEGF) Thursday said they would soon meet with the federal government on the issue around leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The forum said the meeting would ensure that political solutions were deployed in the case of the IPOB leader currently in the custody of the Department of State Services and facing treason-related charges.

They said the meeting would also address the pockets of violence in the region and the sit-at-home orders issued by different groups of agitators.

Ebonyi state Governor and SEGF Chairman David Umahi announced this at Abakalilki during a media parley.

“We are aware of the various illegal orders of sit-at-home by different groups of state agitators for our people of South East to sit at home every Monday and from 5th to 10th November 2021.

“Whereas we have identified some of the spokespersons of some of these groups and we have been engaging them to stop all forms of violence and illegalities in South East and allow South East leaders to address all issues raised by them, we are however working with security agencies, our local security and our leaders to protect the lives of our people and to address all issues raised.

“We thank Ohanaeze Ndigbo for a good job they did through their various committees in raising various solutions towards addressing all issues raised by our young children. South East Governors are studying their reports with the elders and leaders of the various South East States and very soon, we will be meeting with Federal Government of Nigeria on these issues including deploying political solutions in the case of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu which we have already initiated.

“We thank our religious leaders, Conference of Bishops and Archbishops of South East, the traditional institutions of South East and Christian Association of Nigeria of South East for their interventions and mediations on this matter. We will work with them to achieve the desired result for our people and Nigeria,” Umahi said.

Ohanaeze kicks

In a related development, Chairman Ohanaeze Ndigbo Council of Elders Engineer Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu has described as provocative and insulting the action instituted by a group described as northern elders requesting the court to order the National Assembly to make a law expelling Igbo from Nigeria.

Iwuanyanwu, who said this in a statement issued Thursday in Abuja, recalled that a few years ago, some northern leaders rose from a meeting in Kaduna state and issued a communiqué calling for the expulsion of Igbo from Nigeria.

He also observed that some months ago, many news media carried the demonstration of some northern youths and women insisting that Igbo should leave Nigeria.

The elder statesman said since these attacks on Igbo nation in Nigeria, he has received lots of curious enquiries from many Igbos within and in Diaspora as regards their safety.

He described the situation as very embarrassing to not only Ndigbo but also to all patriotic citizens of Nigeria, maintaining that in a larger sense, the action of these northerners was treason against Nigeria.

Iwuanyanwu insisted that the action is very hostile against the unity, peace and stability of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and urged all patriotic Nigerians to view this action with great concern.

He said: “President Muhammadu Buhari’s meeting with South East leaders during his visit in Owerri was highly commended and indeed a good and strategic step towards reconciliation and reassuring to Igbo.

“President Buhari made it clear that Igbos were domiciled in virtually all communities in Nigeria and in those communities, they are pursuing their businesses with peace and love. And that Igbos wherever they go obey the laws of the land and respect the customs and traditions of the indigenes.”

“It is clear that no group in Nigeria can claim greater ownership of Nigeria today than the Igbos. And at every stage of the nation’s history since 1914, Igbo have played major roles in all activities that shape the destiny of Nigeria everywhere.

“In the struggle for independence, Igbo championed the crusade. In other areas, economy, education, industry, sports, etc, Igbo have continued to play their roles and make tremendous contributions.

“Igbo will therefore want to make it abundantly clear to all and sundry that if anybody plans to expel Igbo from Nigeria and dispossess them of their hard earned assets they have all over the country, Igbo will never accept that.

“For avoidance of doubt, the name Nigeria is derived from one of the biggest rivers in Africa- River Nigeria. In Nigeria, this river traverses through substantial part of Igbo land. It is important to note that most of the people who want to expel Igbo and seize their assets do not have their states anywhere near the River Nigeria. We now want to tell Nigerians that Igbos are substantial owners of Nigeria.

“In some geopolitical zones, militants, Boko Haram and Herdsmen are operating dangerously, killing many innocent people. These people are secessionists. They have even mounted their flags in some Local Governments and collecting taxes. I want to point out the fact that Nigeria flag is flying everywhere in Igbo land,” the statement said.”