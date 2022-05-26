Sit-at-home enforcers set Keke, Okada ablaze in Nsukka

Notwithstanding that the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu’s case that would take place on Thursday was postponed, residents still observed the sit-at-home order initiated by the organisation since August last year.

As a result, schools, shops, markets closed shops either in compliance to the order or for fear of attack by unknown gunmen.

While the pro-Biafra group had announced the cancellation of the sit-at-home, Simon Ekpa, who took over as Nnamdi kanu’s Radio Biafra announcer, insisted that the order must be carried out.

Enforcers therefore set two vehicles ablaze for daring to come out. The vehicles set ablaze were a commercial tricycle known as Keke and a motorcycle, popularly called Okada.

The owners of the vehicles were lucky to have escaped with their lives but their vehicles were not spared.

