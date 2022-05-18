Sit-at-home: Gunmen kill 2, set Dangote truck ablaze in Delta 

Gunmen, Wednesday, killed two persons and set Dangote’s truck ablaze at Ugbolu community in Asaba, the capital territory of Delta state.

It was gathered that the driver and conductor of Dangote’s truck were among the three people killed by the unknown armed men.

An eyewitness Mr. Johnson said the attackers blocked the road, and commanded the truck driver to come down from the vehicle.

According to him, “They used logs of wood to block the road. They were conducting search on every vehicle plying the route.

“When the Dangote Cement truck got there, they stopped the truck, dragged the driver and his boy down and beat them up.

“After, I left the scene, I later heard that the attackers killed the driver and his conductor. I didn’t ply the route again out of fear.”

Another eyewitness, Mr. Zuka also said the attackers set the truck on fire, after killing the driver and his boy.

“The truck loaded with bags of cement was razed down, before the attackers fled the scene,” Zuka said.

When contacted, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bright Edafe, said he just received information that one person died and not three.

