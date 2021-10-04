Sit-at-home: Hoodlums set Keke ablaze in Enugu

Despite the fact that the IPOB has suspended the sit-at-home order it made earlier as a result of the detention of their leader, Nnamdi Kanu, some hoodlums believed to be enforcing the suspended order, Monday set a tricycle on fire in Enugu.

It was gathered the tricycle, popularly known as Keke was plying along Amechi Road towards Agbani Road when hoodlums accosted the driver, discharged his passengers and set the vehicle ablaze.

The passengers as well as the keke rider were said to have been disposed of their personal effects such as telephone handsets, wrist watches and money.

The police spokesman, Daniel Ndukwe, however could not be reached for comment over the incident as he did not respond to phone calls nor respond to a WhatsApp chat with our correspondent.

It was however gathered that a source close to the scene said the hoodlums asked the keke drider and the passengers to go home and sit at home.

“Go home and sit at home,” they reportedly told the hapless passengers and the keke rider”, the source stated.