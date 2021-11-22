Sit-at-home order: Imo businesses normalised

The economic activities in the South eastern part of the country that was comatose following the sit-at-home order of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra(IPOB) has of recent been normalised.

Our correspondent who went round the state Monday, gathered that civil servants at the state secretariat, other agencies and parastatals were busy at their work places. Banks, supermarkets and other business centres were operating in full scale.

On the roads and streets of Owerri, the state capital and other towns, commuters had no problem moving from one end to the other as private and commercial vehicles were on hand to cater for their transport needs, while gates of all markets were opened.

Those who spoke to Blueprint said they were happy that Monday sit-at-home protests have been discontinued.