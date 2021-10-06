Sit-at-home: Pains, losses

It has been tales of woes from residents of Enugu state over the compulsory sit-at-home order. CHUKS NWEZE chronicles what this order currently in force has caused to the state.

The saying that whatever goes up must eventually come down is not a reality in Enugu state and indeed the entire Igbo land as far as the sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is concerned.

This order by IPOB was given to press home the demand that its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, who was arrested in Kenya and repatriated to Nigeria for his continued trial should be released unconditionally.

The pro-Biafra group even made the order not occasional as was in the day of Ralph Uwazurike’s MASSSOB, but went ahead to make it a weekly affair. They insisted that this must go on every Monday starting from August 9, 2021 until Kanu is set free.

However, following appeals from individuals and organisations to let go because of its economic implications on the citizenry, the group relaxed the order and restricted it to the days Kanu would appear in court.

As the people were about to relish the cheering news, some individuals continued to enforce the order arbitrarily.

As fallout, a bus loaded with bread was set ablaze at Emene in Enugu recently. Also, many tricycles found on the streets were either set on fire or badly damaged for violating the order.

At Nsukka axis, for instance, a trailer load of motorcycle parts was set ablaze and many gunshots were fired into the air to scare traders from major markets in the state capital.

Conflicting orders

What contributed to the confusion that forced people into obeying the order against their wish is the conflicting order issued by IPOB and that of the spokesperson of Biafra radio, Simon Ekpa. While IPOB’s Emma Powerful said one thing, Ekpa would say another.

For instance, in one of those statements, Ekpa had said, “Tomorrow’s sit-at-home has not been cancelled. Disregard the fake news circulating on social media. Tomorrow, we would lockdown Biafra land. We would lockdown the entire South-east tomorrow being August 9. It is called ghost town. Biafrans in other states are expected to obey this sit-at- home order.”

Emma Powerful on his part said, “People must understand that it was designed to show the world how serious we are towards this fight for Biafra freedom and independence. Everybody must adhere to this clarion call put in place by the leadership of IPOB and it would be good for everyone to know that IPOB would not relent until Biafra is fully achieved.

“Nobody should take our quietness as cowardice. Our intelligence reveals that Nnamdi Kanu is under serious torture and humiliation because he refused all offer given to him.

“We declared every Monday as sit-at-home throughout Biafra land until our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, regains freedom. Nobody should attempt to flout this directive as doing so may have huge consequences. Whoever flaunts the order is taking a great risk. We the global family of IPOB wishes to announce to all Biafran citizens, friends of Biafra and lovers of Biafran freedom and independence that IPOB leaders have declared every Monday a ghost Monday.”

Ohanaeze’s intervention

Following this, Ohanaeze Ndigbo and other groups pleaded with the group to have a rethink considering the untold hardship the order would have on the economy of the region.

Ohanaeze, through its spokesman, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, urged IPOB to put a stop in order to save the people from undue suffering. He said that Kanu would not like to see the same people he fights for to suffer hardship. The statement noted that the continued insistence on the order might force the people to lose respect for the organisation and this could spell doom for their cause.

“I don’t think the IPOB which Nnamdi Kanu represents would like to inflict hardship and injuries on Ndigbo. They would be playing into the hands of hoodlums even when IPOB has suspended the weekly Monday sit-at-home, some hoodlums hijacked it and went on killing, maiming and destroying Igbo property.

“They will lose the solidarity and sympathy of the people. In the process, the essence would become questionable and will become counterproductive,” he warned.

The spokesman said Igbo legislators at the National Assembly are making efforts, through political solution, to ensure that Kanu regains freedom, while urging IPOB leadership to take it easy.

Lawmaker’s concern

The speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly, Hon Edward Ubosi, speaking about the harsh effect of the sit-at-home on Enugu indigenes and residents said that continuing with the order could be a time bomb that is likely to explode, if not checked.

“It is necessary to note that the sit-at-home exercise being embarked upon in the South-east zone is a great disservice to our people. This is so because our people who mainly depend on buying and selling can no longer move about to fend for themselves. This is a time bomb,” he said while pleading that IPOB should have a rethink.

As if in answer to the pleas, Kanu’s younger brother, announced that IPOB has suspended the sit-at-home order except on days his case would come up in court, but Ekpa seemed to counter it as he insisted that the order must continue until either Kanu is released or Biafra is restored.

However, Emma Powerful, towing Nnamdi Kanu’s younger brother’s stance said the order has been suspended. According to him, the federal government through security agents plotted to hijack the order and cause trouble. He therefore urged the people to go about their businesses without molestations. According to him, “The intelligence unit of IPOB has uncovered secret plans by the Nigeria security agents to disguise as IPOB and ESN operatives to attack traders who come out for their legitimate businesses.

“We therefore want to put the world on notice, especially residents of Biafra land that IPOB has since two weeks ago suspended its initially declared Monday sit-at-home order. It therefore makes no sense that we continue to enforce the suspended order.

“IPOB restates that there is no longer ghost Mondays in Biafra land in solidarity with our detained leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Sit-at- home would only be observed on the days our leader would appear in court. Such days would be well publicised ahead of time,” he said.

It is surprising however that in spite of the suspension, people have continued to observe the order probably for fear that what befell others who flouted the order would befall them.

Fear/losses

However, a trader in Ogbete Market, James Nweke said, “I will be the last person to go to market until this thing is over. They said that IPOB has suspended the sit at home but see what happened at Emene and Nsukka the other day. I’ll sacrifice every Monday until I am sure that situation has returned to normal.

A fruit dealer, Uzondu Ikenna said, “I deal in perishable goods. It would not make me to go out on the days IPOB fixes their sit-at-home.

“What the order is telling on the people cannot be quantified. Students are losing a lot as they are afraid of going to schools. Artisans and commercial motor owners are losing a lot of income. This is a dangerous situation and people with discernible minds are seeing it as a looming danger whose dimension no one would be able to fathom, not even the IPOB members. People are afraid that miscreants could hijack the sit-at-home to cause trouble in the state.”

The former vice chancellor, University of Nigeria Nsukka, Professor Chinedu Nebo, while delivering a key-note lecture during the inauguration of new executive members of Enugu State Correspondents’ Chapel of NUJ last week said he foresaw blood-bath as a result of the activities of IPOB, saying that criminals have taken over Igbo land.

“I foresee blood-bath in Igbo land. Criminals have taken over Igbo land. I have names being posted on the social media who are abroad causing trouble in Igbo land. I foresee a gang war and bloodshed in Igbo land,” Nebo warned.

A concerned citizen, Izunwanne Epueke said, “No doubt, the entire Igbo land would lose a lot in men and materials, if IPOB activities are not checked. It is not only in Enugu but the entire Igbo race would be affected.

“What is more worrisome is that they are threatening to make the sit-at-home to run for one month should the federal government fails to produce Kanu in court on October 21, 2021 when his case comes up. Should this happen, the economy of Enugu and that of the entire South-east would be affected drastically.

The Roman Catholic Bishop of Nsukka, Bishop Godfrey Igwebuike Onah in a sermon recently intimated on the implication of continuing with the sit-at-home.

“Sit at home today; sit at home tomorrow, what for? Who are those suffering these things? Is it not my people, our people? They should put a stop to this. When I talk, they would say I should concentrate on preaching the gospel,” Onah said while agonizing over what people are going through.