Sit-at-home: Schools, banks, businesses shot in Ebonyi

The sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has taken a toll on Ebonyi as business activities including schools, banks and commerce have been shot down in the state.

The order was given afresh following the ongoing trial of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu by the federal government on Tuesday.

The state, which appeares to be one of the South-east states that had declined observation of the IPOB order however recorded about 80 percent compliance on Tuesday.

As at 9:45am when Blueprint visited some major areas, such as Waterworks road, Ogoja road, Afikpo road where financial institutions are situated, none of the banks was open to business. Customers were rather seen making use of the Automated Mobile Machine (ATM).

Fuel stations were also under lock and key as schools were shot down.

At Aguogboriga layout axis where Federal University Ndufu Alike Ikwo (FUNAI) Foundation is located, students as at 11:50am were seen working home as lecturers were not in school to attend to them.

A student, Chiamaka Okeke said “we went to school because we had a lecture scheduled for today but our lecturer did not come; neither did we see other lecturers in school.”

Market places were not left out; as at the international market, major business dealers did not open.

Other business activities like transportation within the capital city were done skeletally but none like Peace Mass Transit that shuttles outside the state capital were in operation.

Government offices were equally locked as at 10am.