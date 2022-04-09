Sit-at-home: Street soccer takes over Owerri 

Friday was like a soccer festival day in Owerri, the Imo state capital as youth organised themselves in different places, showcasing their football skills.

The day was allegedly declared sit-at-home by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to give solidarity to it’s leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, or observe his appearance in court on Friday, but the youth decided to seize the opportunity to catch fun.

At the World Bank Housing Estate, Ikenegbu Layout, Aladinma Housing Estate, Federal Housing at Umuguma and even on the streets of Owerri metropolis, it was like soccer fiesta and people who could not really stay at home gathered to watch and cheer them.

As usual, civil seevants did not go to work while business premises and markets were shut.

Roads were deserted as commercial vehicles were hardly seen and no security agents or traffic wardens were on ground to look out for vehicles.

Again, Kanu Friday appeared before the federal high court in Abuja over terrorism charges preferred against him by the federal government.

Though, the initial 15-count charges against him were reduced to seven by the court, the presiding judge didn’t grant Nnamdi Kanu bail.