Situation Room advocates independent inquiry into 2023 general elections

The Situation Room has called for an independent inquiry into the conduct of the 2023 Nigeria general elections.

The converner of the Situation Room, Ene Obi, during the second interim statement on the governorship and state assembly elections on Sunday in Abuja explained that this independent inquiry should address amongst other issues, procurement, logistics management, and abuse of electoral process by INEC and security officials.

She said this is urgently needed to identify challenges and make recommendations towards repairing the damaged credibility of Nigeria’s electoral process.

According to her, it is imperative to undertake a national debate to address all these critical challenges that still confront our electoral process.

She further said this, without doubt will enthrone more transparency and help to build peoples’ confidence in the democratic process.

“The Situation Room observed that the failings of the 25th February 2023 Presidential and National Assembly elections appeared to have taken a toll on turn out of voters during the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections held on 18th March 2023.

“Situation Room observations indicate a worrying level of voter apathy with this election. In an election that should resonate more with citizens, Situation Room notes that the turnout was very poor.

“While voter turnout is historically low for the state level elections, Situation Room observations indicate that the voter turnout was also affected by the disappointment that followed the conduct of the 25th February 2023 Presidential and National Assembly elections and the security concerns in different parts of the country,” she said.

