Siza pledges efficient representation at Kaduna assembly

As the 2023 general election approaches, a politician cum philanthropist, Jerome Siza has promised to provide quality leadership to the people of Jema’a constituency if given the mandate.

Siza made the promise while declaring his intention to vie for the seat of member, Kaduna State House of Assembly under the umbrella of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Addressing party executives/members and supporters at the declaration ceremony which took place at the party office in Fadan Kagoma, Jema’a local area of Kaduna state, Siza said what informed his decision to vie for the seat was his philanthropic activities in his community, prompting some to urge him to represent them at the state assembly.

He promised that if given the mandate, he would continue on what he has been doing in greater proportion owing to the fact that he has the people at heart and is prepared to deliver the dividends of democracy right to their doorsteps.

Presenting the aspirant to party executives at the declaration, the unit leader of the aspirant, Comrade Christopher Andrew said they had decided to present Siza to the people of Kagoma Ward, for onward presentation to the appropriate channels, aimed at his victory in the primary and general elections.

The unit leader said Siza has done a lot for the people of the area, despite the fact that he has not yet hold any political position, an indication that if given the mandate, the people would not regret their decision.

In an address, ward chairman of the party, Mr. Shehu Musa, observed that the declaration was the best to have taken place in Kagoma ward due to the turn out, and thanked God for choosing Siza owing to his performance geared towards the development of humanity.