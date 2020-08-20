Skill-acquisition: UNIUYO to give N10 million to 22 trainees in A’Ibom

The Management of University of Uyo, Wednesday, promised to give 10 million naira to 22 trainees who enrolled on free skill acquisition training programme as a welfare package organized by the institution.

This was made known by the Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Eniefiok Essien, SAN during the graduation and closing ceremony of the skills acquisition training programme for youths of host communities, at the institution’s permanent site, Uyo.

The training which was organized and funded by the University in collaboration with the National Directorate of Employment, was in furtherance of the institution’s corporate social responsibility to its host communities.

Essien said that the training was aiming at reducing unemployment, equip youths for self-reliance and create more employers of labour.

He said it was also to support both the Federal and State Government’s policy on industrialization through small scale entrepreneurial schemes.

Essien appealed to the federal government through NDE, state government and other prominent members of the host communities to assist the course for a safe and peaceful environment for development.

“The skill acquisition programme is a welfare scheme, done in the discharge of our corporate social responsibility for the host communities.

“Its aim is to reduce unemployment, make youths self-reliant and thereby create more employers of labour.

“The programme supports the State and Federal Government’s policy on industrialization of the state and country through small scale entrepreneurial schemes, which is very necessary in the present economic situation.

“The programme also enhances creativity among the youths, reduces poverty, prevents idleness and criminality.

Aslo speaking, the State Co-ordinator of National Directorate of Employment, Mr Promise Ekah, praised the management for always touching lives of the host communities, particularly, the unemployed.

Ekah said the organization was proud to partner with the institution to accomplish its national aspirations of improving of our youths and building competent work force of artisans.

The Paramount ruler of Uyo Local Government Area, HRM, Edidem Sylvanus Okon commended the institution for its kind gesture to the youths of his domain.

He urged the institution never to relent in good works, to better to the lots of the people.

One of the trainees, Miss Victory Ukpong, who spoke with our Correspondent, thanked the University for the opportunity they offered her to be trained.

Ukpong appealed to the institution to aslo equip them so that they become the envisaged employers of labour.