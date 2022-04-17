Skills acquisition: RCCG graduates 28 students on Easter Sunday 

A branch of the Redeemed Christian Church of God on Easter Sunday graduated 28 participants of its skill acquisition programme, as part of activities to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs, Olufunso Adebiyi, who is the pastor of the church during the graduation ceremony at the church premises located in Deidei, Abuja, said the idea of skill acquisition was in line with the ministry’s drive to empowering women and girls as well as President Mohammadu Buhari’s drive to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

He said there is the need for citizens, especially the youth, to desist from the ‘get rich quickly’ syndrome as those who embark on such always get into trouble. He urged them to follow the principles of life which is to work before acquiring wealth.

”By the grace of God, I’m the permanent secretary, federal ministry of women affairs and I work with a minister who has passionate for women and I’m a member of fed. government permanent secretary who has the responsibility of teeming up with the President in pulling out 100 million people out of poverty this is one of such project but we sold the idea to the church, the church bought the idea and drove the process and by the grace of god we are here today,” he said.