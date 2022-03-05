Skills acquisition: Yobe lawmaker empowers 200 youths

As part of efforts to make members of his constituency self-reliant, a member representing Bade/Jakusko Federal Constituency in Yobe state, Honourable Zakari ya’u Mohammed Galadima, has commenced training 200 youths in vocational skills acquisition and entrepreneurship development through the Industrial Training Fund (ITF).

The empowerment program is currently holding in Gashua-Bade and Jakusko local government areas of the state.

Speaking at the flagging- off of the training, Galadima said he intends to train 200 youths in different skills such as Plaster of Paris (PoP)/painting and tailoring.

He said after the training, beneficiaries will be empowered with start-up packs that includes sewing machines, tools for POP/painting and capital to enable them start up their own business.

Some of the trainees expressed appreciation for the initiative and promised to use their skills to help themselves and their communities.