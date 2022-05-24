SKT, local ICT leader partner on hybrid work services

SK Telecom (SKT) inked an agreement with local ICT service provider Douzone Bizon to launch a cloud-based platform to deliver work-from-home applications for enterprises and match an expected ongoing demand for hybrid approaches to employment.

The white-label platform with the working name of SKT Enterprise Works will combine Douzone Bizon’s enterprise resource planning (ERP) and document management systems with SKT’s video conference platform, AI, cloud, IoT and security capabilities.

Choi Nak-hoon, head of SKT’s Smart Factory division, stated the cooperation aims to start delivering “a differentiated experience” to corporate customers, noting demand for effective hybrid-work applications is expected to remain high in the post-Covid-19 (coronavirus) era.

Douzone Bizon’s ERP software is used by around 10,000 companies in South Korea and China.

Earlier this year SKT, SK Hynix and SK Square formed an ICT development and investment body with plans to raise capital from overseas investors this year and manage a KRW1 trillion fund.

