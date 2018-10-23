SMASE project improving teachers’ input in maths, sciences – NTI

The Strengthening Mathematics and Science Education (SMASE) project

has said it is providing quality teacher training in Mathematics and

science education, through attitudinal change and skill acquisition.

The Director General of the National Teachers Institute (NTI), Dr

Dahuwa Garba Azare disclosed this following the training of 500 Kano

state secondary school mathematics, science and computer teachers last

month and the just concluded training of 75 primary school teachers

from Adamawa, Bayelsa, Borno, Jigawa, Kano and Rivers states.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the Cycle 3, 7th Cohort and Cycle 2

inset capacity building workshop for 75 teachers from Adamawa,

Bayelsa, Borno, Jigawa, Kano and Rivers states at NTI headquarters

Kaduna, Azare said the SMASE training was aimed at stimulating

students’ interest in learning mathematics and science subjects

through improved method of teaching.

‘‘For a nation to develop technologically and scientifically, special

attention must be paid to mathematics and science education. As we

witness this closing ceremony, for our cycle 3, 7th cohort SMASE

training, we also conducted similar closing ceremony for SMASE

training of 500 secondary school teachers of Kano state.

“The training was highly successful, an indication that the SMASE

Nigerian project is growing fast and yielding very positive results,’’

Azare, who was represented by the NTI Director of Examinations, Malam

Bashir Mamman, said while reiterating the Institute’s commitment to

improved quality teachers’ education

“Teachers need to be periodically polished through capacity building

training workshop and seminars such as SMASE Inset for them to be

better equipped with the latest innovative teaching strategies that

will assist them.

“By this approach, students’ interest in the subjects will be

stimulated and sustained throughout the period of their lessons to

nurture the much-needed young scientists and technologists for the

nation’s socio-economic and industrial revolution,” Azare added

President of the participating teachers, Malam Mohammed Sagir Aliyu

said the SMASE training has caused, “attitudinal change,

improvisation, planning better lesson using PDSI approach. The

actualisation of PDSI in training is leading to significant

improvement in teaching and learning.”

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.