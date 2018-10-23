SMASE project improving teachers’ input in maths, sciences – NTI

The Strengthening Mathematics and Science Education (SMASE) project
has said it is providing quality teacher training in Mathematics and
science education, through attitudinal change and skill acquisition.
The Director General of the National Teachers Institute (NTI), Dr
Dahuwa Garba Azare disclosed this following the training of 500 Kano
state secondary school mathematics, science and computer teachers last
month and the just concluded training of 75 primary school teachers
from Adamawa, Bayelsa, Borno, Jigawa, Kano and Rivers states.
Addressing the closing ceremony of the Cycle 3, 7th Cohort and Cycle 2
inset capacity building workshop for 75 teachers from Adamawa,
Bayelsa, Borno, Jigawa, Kano and Rivers states at NTI headquarters
Kaduna, Azare said the SMASE training was aimed at stimulating
students’ interest in learning mathematics and science subjects
through improved method of teaching.
‘‘For a nation to develop technologically and scientifically, special
attention must be paid to mathematics and science education. As we
witness this closing ceremony, for our cycle 3, 7th cohort SMASE
training, we also conducted similar closing ceremony for SMASE
training of 500 secondary school teachers of Kano state.
“The training was highly successful, an indication that the SMASE
Nigerian project is growing fast and yielding very positive results,’’
Azare, who was represented by the NTI Director of Examinations, Malam
Bashir Mamman, said while reiterating the Institute’s commitment to
improved quality teachers’ education
“Teachers need to be periodically polished through capacity building
training workshop and seminars such as SMASE Inset for them to be
better equipped with the latest innovative teaching strategies that
will assist them.
“By this approach, students’ interest in the subjects will be
stimulated and sustained throughout the period of their lessons to
nurture the much-needed young scientists and technologists for the
nation’s socio-economic and industrial revolution,” Azare added
President of the participating teachers, Malam Mohammed Sagir Aliyu
said the SMASE training has caused, “attitudinal change,
improvisation, planning better lesson using PDSI approach. The
actualisation of PDSI in training is leading to significant
improvement in teaching and learning.”
