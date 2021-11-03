SMC: Yobe targets 1m under 5 children in 2021- Umar

Yobe state primary Health Care Management Board (YSPHC) in collaboration with World Health Organization (WHO) has Tuesday organized 2021 Seasonal Malaria Chemoprevention (SMC) state debriefing meeting in Damaturu, yobe state.

Briefing journalist at the meeting, the Director Immunization and Disease Control YSPHC, Dr Umar Chiroma, said the meeting is to share feedback on implementation of the seasonal malaria chemoprevention which is an intervention approved by WHO to provide anti malaria drugs to children between the age of 3 to 59 month.

Dr Umar stated that the drug would prevent them of having malaria infection.

He noted that in 2020 programme targeted over 700,000 children age 3 to 59 months in the state.

He said in 2021 the programme reached all the 17 LGAs targeting 1,000,000 children under the age of 5 years.

“This actually shows that as time goes on yobe would be able to reduce the burden of malaria on children in the state.

“This round cycle would continue for the next four cycle,we just had two cycle 2020,2021, we are going to have 2022,2023 at least four intervention in yobe state” he said.