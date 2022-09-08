SMEDAN, Edo pledge market access for MSMEs 

The Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) and the Edo state government Wednesday pledged to facilitate the growth of Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSMEs) across the country.

The duo stated this in Benin City at the MSMESs opportunity fair 2022 titled: “Expanding market access for Nigerian MSMEs.”

Governor Godwin Obaseki, who was represented by Afishetu Braimoh, the state Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Cooperatives, said “more than 300,000 jobs have been created by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives and the Edo state Skills Development Agency between 2016 to 2022.”

Obaseki assured that the state will continue to pursue initiatives and programmes that will drive the development of MSMEs, stimulate productive enterprise and facilitate opportunities for deepened private sector-led development of the economy.

On his part, the Director General of SMEDAN, Olawale Fasanya, said lack of access to market was one of the problems preventing MSMEs from being competitive.

Fasanya said the fair would afford prospective and existing entrepreneurs the opportunity to showcase their products, thereby broadening the potentials of MSMEs economic growth and business sustainability as well as improving access to finance.

He said, “The idea of the opportunity fair is to impact MSMEs. It is a way to assist them to access market, technology, finance, networking and capacity building.”

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

WhatsApp

