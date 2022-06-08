SMEDAN holds national agri-prenuereship training in Yobe 

The Small and Medium Enterprise Development Agency (SMEDAN) Wednesday held a one- day National Agri-Prenuership Training in Damaturu, Yobe state.

The participants were drawn from the 16 cooperative societies empowered with N300, 000 last year by the agency.

Speaking at the training, Yobe state manager, SMEDAN, Bulama Yusuf said that the training is for those who benefited from the sum of N300,000 each from the agency last year to make a farming business to get feedback on how far they have gone with the grant.

He said they want to hear updates and progress made so far and their challenges.

“We draw their attention to the 16 cooperative societies in Yobe state whom we empowered with a grant where each beneficiary received N300,000 it does not stop here because it is a nationwide programme,” Bulama said.

He also revealed that the project does not stop here as other programs are upcoming but more of agricultural empowerment.

“There are so many programs targeting poor and vulnerable communities, we would continue to train them on the proper use of the grant, the agency is thinking of giving them out materials and tools in the next phase instead of the grant. This includes fertilizer, chemical, equipment and others farm implements.”

On her part, one of the beneficiaries, Falmata Bukar Liman, appreciated SMEDAN for the succour which according to her has eased their livelihood, but appealed for farm input such as fertilizer, chemicals and modern farming implements while Umar Garba decried increasing prices of fertilizer, urging the agency to provide them with improved varieties of seeds that will boost their yield at the end of the season.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

