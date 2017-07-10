SMEDAN signs MoU with 5 clusters on OLOP initiative

Abuja Th e Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding MOU with fi ve clusters chosen for the pilot run of its One Local Government One Product (OLOP) Initiative. Th e One Local Government One Product (OLOP) Project according to the Director General of the Agency Dr. Dikko Umaru Radda, started in 2004 as the Nigerian variant of the Japanese One Village One Product (OVOP) initiative. In a press statement issued at the weekend, by the Head, Corporate Aff airs Unit, Ibrahim Mohammed, explained that the pilot studies conducted with the support of JICA in Kano and Niger states revealed that the initiative has the potential to turn around the Nigerian economy especially in the area of Agribusiness and to reduce rural- urban migration. Dr. Dikko noted that the OLOP initiative was dear to SMEDAN and the success of the pilot run will determine the future of the Programme.

Adding plans are being concluded to extend the Programme to 109 clusters located across the country. He told the benefi ciaries that their performance is very key in determining the level of support the federal government will continue to give to OLOP. Th e SMEDAN Boss said “It is also with a sense of fulfi llment that I am letting you know that SMEDAN has been working assiduously on your behalf to realize the objectives of the Projects”. He said some of the pre and post expectations and deliverables of the programme include sensitization and needs assessment, entrepreneurship development, plant layout and joint identifi cation of equipment and the provision of the type of equipment needed for their development which was already mutually agreed between the clusters and SMEDAN. Dr. Dikko further stressed that the Agency has provided working capital to enable them run their businesses as well as providing Mitigation of the interest rate and thirty percent (30%) of the total loan portfolio. He added that the banks will grant them three months (3) Moratorium period to enable them stabilize before they start the repayment of the interest free Loan, while the Agency expect repayment within 18 months. He solicited the cooperation of the benefi ciaries in the area of repayment of the interest free loan, ‘this is particularly important as your performance will either encourage or discourage further participations by the banks. I am positive that you will all be role models.”