SMEDAN trains 200 Bauchi business owners on agri-prenueship scheme

The Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Friday, stated that its National Agri-Preneurship Training Scheme has impacted positively on about 200 small scale business operators in Bauchi state.

Bauchi State Coordinator of the Scheme, Abdurrasheed Andu Aliyu, disclosed this during a post training programme for beneficiaries, who had earlier been formed into cooperatives and provided with over 250 thousand naira each to improve their business.

He noted that the post training programme was to assess the level of progress made and the challenges in utilizing of the intervention provided with a view to proffering solutions.

The coordinator also encouraged them to always seek guidance from NAFDAC, Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON) and Corporate Service Commission on how to improve their business.

Some of the beneficiaries, which include Bello Inuwa Galoji from Mabuga Multipurpose Cooperative Society and a Poultry Business Operator Aishatu Abdullahi, acknowledged that the support has improved their income and however commended SMEDAN and federal government for the initiative.

