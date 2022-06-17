SMEDAN vows to support agri-prenures with schemes

Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDA) has promised to give maximum support to agricultural entrepreneurs to boost the economy of the nation.

The Director-General of SMEDAN, Mr. Wale Fasanya disclosed this during the Official Opening of the National Agri-prenure Training Scheme-Post training visit on Friday in Uyo.

Fasanya said that his visit to Akwa Ibom state became necessary to ascertain the training outcome and impact assessment on the Agribusiness Development and Empowerment Programme (ADEP) held in October last year.

The DG represented by Miss Lucy Ekpenyong, the State Vocal Person of SMEDAN, said the feedback that would be gathered from the visit would help the agency to plan and further the support.

He assured that the agency ‘will continue to support the Agri-prenures across the country’ with a juicy scheme which include; One Local Government One Product, Women Self-employment among others.

“The post training is a follow up on the Agribusiness Development and Empowerment Programme held in October 2021.

“It is to visit trained entrepreneurs in their places of operation in order to get firsthand information on how they conduct their businesses and true status of their businesses.

“It is to identify challenges faced by entrepreneurs in the course of their businesses and offer advisory service.” he added.

He commended President Mohammedu Buhari for his passionate commitment in combating unemployment through the development of agriculture and its value chain.

In their responses, Amazing Women Multipurpose Cooperatives represented by Mrs Mary Bassey said the grants and the training from the Federal Government have help the association to embark on melon and palm oil production but appealed for a link to bigger market.

Another Cooperative, Nation Feeders represented by Bassey Etim also thanked federal government for its support in their fish drying business but complained about incessant attack from pirates in the sea while going for fishing.

