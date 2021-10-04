SMEs, MSMEs: Harnessing CBN’s N15trn infrastructure fund for business growth

Given the much praised N15 trillion infrastructure fund designed by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the fund is required to support business owners such as the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) as well as support infrastructure investment that will have a multiplier effect on growth across critical sectors. ADEOLA TUKURU reports.

The CBN N15 trillion InfraCo Fund is coming at the time it is most needed to help business owners, especially the SMEs and MSMEs in enhancing economic growth as they are hampered by limited access to finance, inadequate infrastructure and poor digital penetration.

It will also create hundreds of thousands of new jobs and preserve existing ones, thus furthering the much applauded ambition of Muhammadu Buhari-led federal government to create 100 million jobs and drastically reduce poverty in the country.

According to the Nigeria Bureau Statistics (NBS),Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) contribute about 48th of the National GDP in the last Five years with a total number of about 17.4 million, they account for about 50 per cent industrial jobs and nearly 90percent of the manufacturing sectors, in terms of number of enterprises.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in January this year disclosed in a speech delivered virtually on his behalf by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the opening session of the 26th Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) conference in Abuja that government would float a N15 trillion infrastructure fund.

He assured Nigerians that they are working actively with CBN, Nigerian Sovereign Wealth Investment Authority and state governments under the auspices of the National Economic Council (NEC) to design and put in place a N15 trillion InfraCo Fund, which will be independently managed.

Just last month, Governor of CBN, Godwin Emefiele confirmed that the apex bank, African Finance Corporation and the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority would debut an InfraCorp Plc, providing a fund of N15 billion to address the lingering deficits in infrastructure.

Multiplying effect on growth

Emefiele had said the N15 trillion fund, coming as InfraCorp Plc and expected to be launched this October would enable the use of “mostly private capital to support infrastructure investment that will have a multiplier effect on growth across critical sectors.

With inflation hovering around 17.33 per cent as unemployment stands at over 33.3 per cent while rising debt poses grave dangers, but with improvement in infrastructure, the country may improve productivity and thereby improving quality of life. The development could in turn address growing poverty in the country.

Business owners opinion on CBN’s initiative

While sampling opinions from business owners , one Mr George Agaye, a spare parts trader at Dei Dei building materials, Abuja lauded CBN’s initiatives and added that the cost of borrowing for SMEs and others in the productive sector has been very high as banks do not have sufficient funds to give to investors. “It’s been difficult for Nigeria’s SMEs to access loanable funds from the CBN”.

He said by making the CBN’s initiative more effective , the CBN needs to create more attractive loans for SMEs and the productive sector to contribute immensely to the nation’s Gross Domestic Product ( GDP).

Another Business owner, Madam Asabe Onuwa said given it roles and interventions in the fashion of an activist and stimulator of the Nigerian economy for sustainable growth, the CBN has earned a good reputation for itself and its current leadership.

She said the CBN should sustain those roles and the tempo of introducing new initiatives.

Need for proper sustainable plans

Although stakeholders stressed the need for massive investment in infrastructure, noting that the efforts but the CBN remained laudable, they insisted that there was need for proper and sustainable plans that would lead to projected goals.

A professor of Economics at Babcock University and former President, Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), Segun Ajibola noted that several hundreds of thousands of road network, rail lines, energy and power, water and others remained critical but sadly inadequate or dilapidated.

According to him, the deficits constrains the nation’s economy despite the growth in population, urbanisation and technological advancement, adding that the need for the provision of these essential infrastructures remains inevitable yet daunting.

“Hitherto, some reliance had been placed on other sovereigns such as China, international financial institutions such as the World Bank, ADB, etc. But there is limit to which what Nigeria can attract from these countries and institutions because of the not too friendly conditionalities usually imposed on developing countries like Nigeria.

Setting the framework right

“Looking inwards in the manner being proposed by the CBN may be helpful. But then, the framework must be right. I will recommend a Private Partnering via collaborative arrangement between local and foreign interests adjudged competent in providing such infrastructures,” Ajibola noted.

He noted that PPP would improve on the quality of delivery, performance and accountability, noting that such interventions were expected to berth with relatively generous terms and business-like template.

Ajibola urged the apex bank to introduce framework for monitoring performance, which must be efficient and effective, adding that there must be shift from seeing intervention funds as free public funds, adding that such mentality must be tackled head long if the infrastructural fund would achieve the desired goals.

Former President, Nigerian American Chamber of Commerce and chairman of Tricontinental Group, Olabintan Famutimi noted that while the infrastructure deficits in the country remained worrisome and require intervention like the CBN funding, the country must tread wisely.

Famutimi was concerns about channeling fund into viable projects with economic benefits instead of politicizing economic and business decisions.

“We have huge infrastructure deficit. We need infrastructure but it is more about which infrastructure government is working on, funding source and the conditions of the fund as well as the overall effect on the economy,” he said.

Famutimi insisted that raising fund to finance infrastructure is not enough but critical examining of the economic outlook of the projects and the multiplier effects of on the nation remained sacrosanct.

An expert at PWC, Habeeb Jaiyeola noted that while Infrastructure funds are used across the world for the development of critical infrastructure, which guarantees constant returns on investment for investors, a critical element of the success of the funds remained adequate planning and strategic contracting.

“It is expected that the N15trn fund is channelled into critical infrastructure in the country that will open up sectors and markets as infrastructure challenges have been one of the major factors hindering the growth of some critical sectors in Nigeria,” Jaiyeola said.

He noted that with several infrastructure initiatives already being conceptualised within various sectors, especially the gas infrastructure fund embedded within the newly signed PIA, the host community development fund also within the PIA, the N15trn infrastructure fund should be administered to complement and align with the plans and projects.

CBN’s innitiative

Some of the CBN initiatives include the SME Credit Guarantee Scheme (SMECGS); Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Fund (MSMEDF); and Youth Entrepreneurship Development Programme (YEDP).

Others are Agri-business/Small and Medium Enterprises Investment Scheme (AGSMEIS); Creative Industry Financing Initiative (CIFI); Targeted Credit Facility (TCF) and the Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF).