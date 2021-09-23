Smuggling: Senator demands Customs boss resignation





Senator Francis Adenigba Fadaunsi (PDP Osun East) has called for resignation of the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Col Hammed Ali ( Rtd), over alleged failure to combat smuggling and generate enough revenue for the federal government of Nigeria.SenatorThe CG of Customs had in his submissions before the Senate’s joint committee that scrutinised the parameters and projections made by the executive arm of government in the 2022 – 20224 Medium Term Expenditure Framework ( MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper ( FSP) ; declared that poor governance fuels smuggling in the country.

He specifically lamented to the committee then that lack of required infrastructure like road, hospitals, schools, electricity, portable water at border lines or communities engender smuggling and emboldened smugglers who even enjoy subtle supports from Nigerians in the affected areas.