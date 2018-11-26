Social investment programme: FG disburses N13.5bn to Kaduna

The Minister of Finance, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, says over ₦13.5 billion has been disbursed to Kaduna state as part of the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP).

The Minister, who disclosed this at the disbursement of empowerment funds to women of Zone 1 of Kaduna State, over the weekend at the Federal College of Education, Zaria, noted that the Kaduna State Women Empowerment Fund (KADSWEF), project confirmed the political will of the state goovernment to toe the line of social investment alongside infrastructural investment.

In a statement signed by the special adviser to the minister on Media and Communications, Mr. Paul Ella Abechi, the minister acknowledged that there is still more grounds to be covered, reiterated the federal government’s commitment to the programme, relentlessly and continuously.

According to her, “The Federal Government through the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP) has since inception began implementing a number of programmes targeted at improving the lives of Nigerians especially the poor and vulnerable members of our society. Kaduna State, fortunately is a beneficiary of all the interventions that make up the NSIP, with investment exceeding ₦13.5 billion.

She explained that “There are over 18,000 N-Power volunteers in Kaduna State in addition to 585 N-power build trainees. For these beneficiaries, we have expended over ₦4 billion.

“The National Home-Grown School Feeding Programme has so far reached over 1million pupils in about 4,000 schools and has created a sustainable means of livelihood for the over 12,000 women engaged as cooks under the programme. On this programme in Kaduna State alone, we have spent, on your behalf, over ₦8 billion.

“Another component of the NSIP, the Government Enterprise & Empowerment Programme (GEEP) has given about ₦1 billion naira to almost 20,000 beneficiaries. The poorest of the poor have began benefitting from the National Cash Transfer Programme. In Kaduna State, 10,482 persons have benefitted from a total of ₦314 million.

The Minister while commending the state government for its effort to empower women announced the expansion of the fund to ₦400 million in 2019, ₦800 million in 2020 and ₦1 billion subsequently.

She added, “This is a lot of investment that, if made, and properly utilised by the women beneficiaries, will ensure that a lot of grounds will be covered in our strides towards empowerment of women downtrodden, and small & medium entrepreneurs.

“To those who are yet to benefit, take solace in the fact that KADSWEF has been announced to be an ongoing and incremental programme. Next year may be your turn.

She however urged the beneficiaries, to ensure judicious usage of the sums accessed, to ensure prompt payment, and development of their businesses to the next level.