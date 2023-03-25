Social media influencer, Chude Nnamdi, freed from Police custody, shares ‘horrible’ experience

A popular social media influencer, Chude Nnamdi, who was arrested over alleged cyberstalking, has been released from police custody.

Recall he was arrested on Saturday March 18, 2023 by the police in Anambra state and taken to Abuja.

His arrest elicited criticism on social media with some Twitter users alleging he was apprehended over a petition written by Chukwuma Soludo, Anambra state governor.

In a series of tweets after his release on Friday, the social media influencer said he was accused of “calling out” the police and planning to stage a protest to overthrow the government.

“For the records, my experience, from arrest to detention, was unpalatable, unpleasant and unjust. I was hounded into the boot of a waiting car with cuffs. I was accused by the security agents in Anambra of planning to stage a protest and overthrow the government.

“I was accused of calling out the police. Apparently, they didn’t understand that I was just adding my voice like every other young person out there who are desirous of a better society.

“On getting to Awkuzu Sars from my point of arrest, I was manhandled, ruffled and treated like a common criminal. Shout out to the OC Awkuzu Sars who cautioned them to stop the act. He’s a fine officer.

“The cybercrime unit of Interpol were just too good. They represent the finest versions of the Nigerian police. I hope other units of the Nigerian police can emulate them. They also parade the smartest and most brilliant sets of the Nigerian police.

“Going forward, it is important to state that the Nigerian police needs to be insulated from political interference. As critical enablers of societal progress and development, the institution is in need of independence from the machinations of political actors.”

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

