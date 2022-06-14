Social media law: FG gives new directives

The Nigerian Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), has given new code of practice on all social media platforms operating in Nigeria to protect them from harmful content.

A statement by the head corporate affairs and external relationship, NITDA, Hadiza Umar, Tuesday reads; “The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) is mandated by section 6 of the NITDA Act 2007, to standardize, coordinate and develop regulatory frameworks for all information technology practices in Nigeria.

“In accordance with its mandates, President Muhammad Buhari, GCFR, directed the agency to develop a code of practice for interactive computer service patforms/internet intermediaries (online platforms), in collaboration with relevant regulatory agencies and stakeholders.

“In line with the directive, NITDA wishes to present to the public a code of practice for interactive computer service platforms/Internet Intermediaries for further review and input. The code of practice is aimed at protecting fundamental human rights of Nigerians and non-Nigerians living in the country as well as define guidelines for interacting on the digital ecosystem.

“This is in line with international best practices as obtainable in democratic nations such as the United State of America, United Kingdom, European Union, and United Nations.

“The code of practice was developed in collaboration with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), as well as input from Interactive Computer Service Platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Google, and TikTok amongst others.

“Other relevant stakeholders with peculiar knowledge in this area were consulted such as Civil Society Organizations and expert groups. The results of this consultation were duly incorporated into the Draft Code of Practice.

“The new global reality is that the activities conducted on these online platforms wield enormous influence over our society, social interaction, and economic choices. Hence, the Code of Practice is an intervention to recalibrate the relationship of online platforms with Nigerians in order to maximise mutual benefits for our nation, while promoting a sustainable digital economy.

“Additionally, the Code of Practice sets out procedures to safeguard the security and welfare of Nigerians while interacting on these Platforms. It aims to demand accountability from Online Platforms regarding unlawful and harmful contents on their platforms.

“Furthermore, it establishes a robust framework for collaborative efforts to protect Nigerians against online harms, such as hate speech, cyber

bullying, as well as disinformation and misinformation.

“Similarly, to ensure compliance with the Code of Practice, NITDA also wishes to notify all Interactive computer service platforms/Internet Intermediaries operating in Nigeria that the federal government of Nigeria has set out conditions for operating in the country. These conditions address issues around legal registration of operations, taxation, and managing prohibited publication inline with Nigerian law.” Welcome

