Social media: Using TikTok as tool for business growth

TiTok is the newest trend in social media with more than 1.5 billion downloads on the App store and Google play and more than 500 million active monthly users. TikTok is also underutilized but powerful strategy to generate new leads, raise awareness and drive website traffic. ADEOLA TUKURU writes.

While many people view TikTok as a channel only used by consumer brands, small business owners can also significantly benefit from the platform.

The platform consists of 15 and 60 seconds user recorded videos that allow for in-app editing and integration with the other major social players.

Research has found that TikTok produces almost double the marketing leads of trade shows, telemarketing, direct mail and pay-per-click campaigns.

TikTok’s conversion rates are also 13 per cent higher than the average lead conversion rate. This goes to show that social media is a very important channel for selling and building brands.

While speaking to Business Starter, one Miss Cynthia Oladele said she sells handbags through app and it may be hard for some people to believe TikTok can drive real business results but it has helped severally in her business.

According to her, the reason why TikTok is important to marketers is because it allows them to put their brand out there while implementing strategies, measuring outcomes and, ultimately, influencing their target audience to act in a certain manner.

While there’s no one-size-fits-all formula to ensure a winning social media campaign, there are certainly lessons to be learned from brands who have managed to pull it off and are now reaping the benefits .

Social media influencers can make big money on platforms such as TikTok, YouTube and Instagram. But it all depends on followers and views.

You need a minimum of 10,000 TikTok subscribers and over 270 million views a year to generate $100,000.

TikTok, like YouTube, has a partnership programme called the TikTok creator fund. To be eligible, creators need to be based in either the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, Spain or Italy, be at least 18 years old, and have at least 100,000 followers and a least 100,000 video views in the last 30 days. The account also has to be aligned with TikTok’s community guidelines and terms of services.

The largest demographic of TikTok users is between the ages of 16 and 24. But if you think TikTok is just a fad for Generation Z, think again. Since its inception in 2018, TikTok has evolved from a video-creation app solely meant for users to express their creativity to a marketing and advertising haven.

TikTok allows brands to engage with users through video, only in shorter, bite-sized clips. In the last 12 months, brands have created accounts on the platform to explore and engage with consumers.

The allure of TikTok for businesses is the sheer number of active users on the platform. It’s still unclear exactly how the algorithm works but it seems to be much easier for your video content to go viral on TikTok than on other social media platforms.

If your business is ready to try TikTok, here are four types of content to get you started.

Create your own content on TikTok

Even if your brand isn’t well-known, you can still effectively use Tiktok for marketing . It all starts with planning great content and using the following best practices.

Be authentic: Most social media users don’t have access to expensive camera equipment or production budgets. They create content with their phones and their time, which is authentic to who they are. Take the same approach with your own content. By revealing your brand’s true personality, users will feel connected to you and relate to you, which builds trust.

Use the two magic ingredients

The two ingredients that generally lead to TikTok content going viral are pets and children. Because the platform’s demographic is younger, there’s more interest in watching humorous and entertaining videos with children and animals. If your office has a mascot or office pet, include it in your content. And consider having one of your team member’s kids teach you a hashtag challenge dance and film it.

Add your own spin:

You don’t have to struggle to come up with new and unique content ideas for TikTok. The platform is based around community engagement and hashtags so all you have to do is find existing content and make it your own.

Take part in hashtag challenges or trending dances and songs. If there’s a trend in your niche about having a productive morning routine, show your own. Your unique brand story and personality will differentiate you from others in the same category. Look at what’s already successful on the app and put your own spin on it.

Before you start creating content, get a feel for TikTok’s unique style. It’s not a formal or uber-professional platform; it’s a space for users and brands to experiment with trends, act silly and playful, and show another side of themselves. Tap the magnifying glass button in the bottom menu to open the Discover page where you can see the top trending videos and hashtags. Explore the videos to see how other users make their content.

Create your first video

When you’re ready to create your first video, tap the black plus button at the bottom of your screen. TikTok will ask for your permission to access your phone’s camera, photos, and microphone.

ActionAid on Youth Digital Engagement

Recently, ActionAid Nigeria supported 9 youths with N100,000 each at the Youth Digital Engagement (YDE) video contest in Abuja.

During the virtual grand finale and mentoring session of the ActionAid Youth Digital Engagement (YDE) Video Contest in Abuja recently , the Manager, Social Mobilisation, ActionAid Nigeria, Mr Adewale Adeduntan explained that the initiative was launched to deliberately put resources in the hands of young people.

He said the basic aim was to support young people to engage in and design efforts to turn around the impact of the pandemic.

He said the leadership of AAN through Danish International Development Agency (DANIDA) are calling on governments, businesses and policy makers to back the Youth Mobilization efforts and commit to investing in the future of young people.

He explained that doing this would directly support young people engaged at the grassroots level to tackle some of the most pressing socio-economic, health and societal challenges resulting from the pandemic.

