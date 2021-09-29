Social protection cover for citizens will end insecurity – Wabba

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Wednesday said providing social security cover for Nigerian citizens will reduce the insecurity ravaging the country.

Speaking at a roundtable on social protection cover organised by the congress, NLC president, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, said social protection is essential for human security and social justice.

He said it is the foundation for peaceful societies committed to shared wealth and prosperity.

“A social protection such as basic income security including cash transfers where needed, pensions, disability benefits, unemployment benefits and support, maternity protection, child benefits. Also, universal access to essential social services such as health, education, water sanitation and housing makes a lot of difference.



“Social protection is a fundamental human right intended not only to set a minimum social security floor but also plays an important role in alleviating poverty and providing economic security for all.

“The Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the International Covenant on Economic Social and Cultural Rights recognise the right of all to social security as a human right and component of decent work, social protection allows working conditions that are safe, fosters family values, provides for compensation in case of loss or reduced income and permits access to adequate healthcare.”

Speaking further on payment of Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), the NLC president said only five out of 36 states including Abuja is consistent in the payment of pension benefits.

He said these states, including those on pension schemes different from the CPS have been very consistent in the payment of pension to retired workers.

“Only five states have group life policy and sinking fund on pension. Only six states are funding accrued rights. Only seven states have made provisions for Retirement Benefits Bond Redemption Fund Account. Only eight states have concluded their actuarial evaluation. Only ten states are consistently remitting both employee and employer contribution.”