Society has rejected APC – Agbaje

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Jimi Agbaje has rubbished the alleged overwhelming popularity of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) stating that the party has been rejected by all segments of the Lagos society.

The candidate, who was speaking at a youth town hall meeting organised in honour of the PDP’s Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar in Lagos yesterday, boasted that the APC would lose by a wide margin.

Also, Agbaje, who would be contesting for governorship on the platform of the PDP for the fourth time running, accused the APC of deliberately attempting to subvert its campaign efforts.

“We have been on this for some time and I can tell you that our campaign is for the freedom of Lagos. We are saying no more ‘baba sope’ (godfatherism)”, he said.

Further, he said residents of Lagos were tired of the prevailing status quo of ‘one

man rule’, stressing that they were well prepared to demonstrate their displeasure at the polls.

Agbaje, who promised Atiku of victory said, “The only solution (for winning) that they have now is rigging”, adding that the ruling party was jittery of impending defeat and has resorted to vandalisation of the PDP’s campaign assets.

“Them dey fear but I tell them sey, them never see anything yet. Over the weekend they were tearing and removing our posters and billboards”, he said in Pidgin English.

He vowed: “When they remove our billboards, we will put other bill boards. When they tear our posters, we will paste new ones”, he said stating his and the party’s resolve.

“I can assure you that as long as the people of Lagos are concerned they know who to vote for. If you go to the market and you ask the market women they will tell you that they know where to vote. All the people of the state know where to cast their votes”, he said again stressing that the people of Lagos state have rejected the APC.

