SOKAPU body tasks Kaduna guber candidates, warns on Muslim-Muslim tickets

The Political Committee of the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) has tasked the governorship candidates of the various political parties to be mindful of the ethno-religious composition of the state in their choice of leadership.

The committee therefore charged the candidates wishing to succeed Governor Nasir El-Rufai to do all in their power to guarantee inclusive and purposeful governance in order to engender peace, growth and development of the state.

SOKAPU Political Committee, in a press statement issued by its Secretary, Mr Simon Reef Musa, Tuesday, specifically warned against the choice of a Muslim-Muslim ticket, saying: “there is no better time than now for all parties to work towards enthroning inclusiveness across the various parts of Kaduna State. In spite of the tension and animosity prevalent along ethno-religious divides, the Southern Kaduna people are committed to the welfare and security of all citizens of the state.

“In this regard, the attention of SOKAPU has been drawn to subtle threats mounted on governorship candidates to appoint their running mates without regard to the ethno-religious divide in the state. Video clip of a certain preacher warning against the consideration of ethno-religious option has made the rounds on social media platforms, warning that any attempt to review Governor Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai’s imposition of Muslim-Muslim governorship ticket for Kaduna State would be stoutly resisted.

“Southern Kaduna wishes to categorically put all parties on notice that any effort by any political party to unilaterally impose the choice of a deputy governorship candidate without recourse to our socio-cultural and ethno-religious composition will forfeit the support of Southern Kaduna.

“SOKAPU believes in the principle of power-sharing between the North and South of the State as was in practice between 1999 and 2015, whereby the citizens of Kaduna State witnessed how this equitable power sharing formula was deployed to give every zone a sense of belonging. We look forward to the resumption of such power-sharing principles which went a long way in deepening our democratic experience.

“We believe that permanent interests of the Southern Kaduna people are predicated on justice and equal treatment for all zones. Equality remains sacrosanct as a new basis for ensuring that all communities in Kaduna State are carried along. Political parties/candidates who seek the support of our people should be ready to align with the ultimate objective of ensuring equality and development for all, irrespective of socio-cultural and ethno-religious divides. We are committed to supporting governorship candidates that believe in the engagement of youths for skill acquisition for individual and community growth.”

