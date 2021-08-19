Sokodeke Foundation advises women on vocational skills



The Chairman, Sokodeke Foundation, Alhaji Ibrahim Yahaya-Mohammed, has urged women to embrace vocational and skill acquisition to empower themselves and contribute to the economic growth of the country.

The chairman, who was represented by Dr Bello Abdulkareem, a retired Comptroller of Customs, made the call at the graduation ceremony of over 25 women who were trained on various skills by Aminchi Mata Multi Concepts in Minna, Niger state, recently.

The chairman said that women empowerment was the surest way of securing the future of the country.

”Our foundation is committed to promoting and encouraging the acquisition of skills and vocational education as major instruments for women empowerment, job and wealth creation.

”It is on this note that our foundation is donating the sum N200,000 to your NGO aimed at making life better and comfortable for women in the state and indeed Nigeria at large”, he said..

The chairman noted that white collar jobs are scarce, hence the need for women and other Nigerians to acquire different skills to better their living conditions.

He commended the women for organising the event.

The chairman has assured of his foundation continued determination to partner with any organisation or individuals geared towards improving the standard of living of women, less privileged and other Nigerians for the overall development of the country