Sokodeke Foundation donates cash, motorcycles, wheelchairs worth N20.5m to indigents in Bida



The Sokodeke and Charitable Foundation in Bida, Niger state, has donated N8 million cash and N12.5 million worth of motorcycles, wheelchairs and sewing machines to widows, widowers, physically challenged and other needy persons.

The items distributed to the beneficiaries included 25 motorcycles, 14 wheelchairs, 12 grinding and 20 sewing machines.Chairman of the Foundation, Alhaji Ibrahim Yahaya-Mohammed, disbursed the items to the beneficiaries at Wadata Palace in Bida on Tuesday.



The chairman, who is also the Talban Samari Nupe, said the beneficiaries were drawn from the Zone “A” senatorial district of the state .

He disclosed that the gesture was part of his routine personal effort to uplift the living standard of the people .



Yahaya stated that the cash and items were aimed at assisting the beneficiaries to invest in various petty trades .

He urged them to use the money and items judiciously so as to make them self reliant , as well as become productive members of the society.

The chairman debunked speculations that the gesture was tied to his political ambition.

Yahaya admonished the youths to shun violence and embrace politics of development.

He noted that democracy aims at improving the living standards of the people through the provision of dividends of democracy.

He expressed delight that democracy has been faring above average since 1999 to date, in spite of some odds.



In his remarks, His Royal Highness, the Etsu Nupe, Alhaji Abubakar, appealed to wealthy individuals to assist the less privileged in the society in order to cushion the effect of the present economic hardship

“God has endowed wealth on people not for themselves and their immediate families, but for the benefit of society.

“The present socio-economic predicament that we are facing requires such assistance from well to do individuals in the country,” he said.

