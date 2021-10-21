Sokoto APC congress, Wamakko and the Judases

Democracy is unarguably the end product of a globally acclaimed process where those with the majority take the lead and or the majority. This means that majority carries the vote. This has been so in all transparent and acceptable political processes.

The import of the above maxim or submission is therefore that those with the majority would always emerge victorious in all democratic endeavours across the world, including Nigeria and Sokoto state.



Democracy has therefore been largely defined as the government of the people, by the people and for the people. Globally, democracy is the most acceptable system of governance and any other system is detested across the world. In democracy, the mandate of leadership belongs only to the electorate and they only borrow or lend it to the elected leaders and by extension, to the appointed leaders, nay indirectly.

The electorate entrust their mandate to the elected officials through the ballot boxes . This entails both the election of party leaders or those to represent the electorate as members of the national and states paliaments, president, governors, chairmen or councillors. In all, those with the majority votes clinch the positions in contention, just as those with the minority cannot do anything otherwise .



Democracy is therefore indispensable to any society that yearns for even socio-economic development, through the efficient and diligent delivery of dividends of democracy to the electorate who defy all odds to always cast their invaluable votes to the leaders .Therefore, we cannot do without a thriving democracy in the society.



Currently, there are myriads of political parties in Nigeria, although two are the most formidable and leading ones, that is the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). This is the nationwide scenario, just like it is in Sokoto state.



It is evident and incontestible that in the extant political landscape of Sokoto state, one dominant and indispensable personality is Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, representing Sokoto North Senatorial District and a former governor of the state. Wamakko is synonymous with the APC and no sane and discerning member of the party can dispute or dissent as regards the position of Wamakko as the leader of the party.



The lone voices of some destructive, dissenting and diabolical hired mercenaries cannot in anyway tilt this political pendulum in Sokoto state, with the indefatigable Senator Wamakko at the helm of affairs of the leading political party in Nigeria and Sokoto state, the APC.

The crux here is that the recent wards, LGs and state congresses of the party have reaffirmed the supremacy and the formidability of the Wamakko factor in Sokoto politics, especially in the APC where he serves as its unshakeable, iconic and dependable leader. All through, the former governor of Sokoto state has had a smooth sail with all those loyal to him emerging victorious. In fact, APC in Sokoto state is 100 per cent intact and united.



One even wonders who is Hon. Abdullahi Balarabe Salame, an ingrate and politically bankrupted Judas Iscariot and his other doubting Thomases. These are a handful of politically empty vessels, with zero influence and followership in the scheme of even their local politics in their villages. Indeed, these are spoilt political mediocres who are biting the finger that gluttonly fed them and only time will tell, with 2023 around the corner. In sha Allahu, it’s only then that they will reap the venomous seeds they are sowing now and the ones they had since sown.



The recent congresses have also shown that Wamakko remains the unassailable, selfless and truly reliable leader of the party and by extension the people of the state, because he has remained a senator without border and a chieftain of the APC in the state, the North and nation. All through, Wamakko midwifed the exercises successfully, deploying the consensus strategy.



Instructively, the state APC congress successfully conducted in Sokoto state has further exposed the Judases in the party in the state, just as they have been humiliated and left in the sun by the highly and religiously loyal delegates to the three tiers of transparent and open exercises.



The state congress conducted on Saturday, October 16, 2021, was the one that put the nail on the coffin of Balarabe Salame and his nefarious cohorts. They have indeed been politically buried with nowhere to go henceforth, but the safe havens in the political parties of their obnoxious sponsors, especially the PDP.

The epoch-making state congress was preceded by a meeting of major stakeholders of the Sokoto state APC leaders was held on Friday, October 15, 2021, at the party headquarters, in Sokoto. The meeting was attended by the who is who in the political landscape of the state, especially in the APC.

The roll call at the pre-congress shareholders’ meeting is endless, with the leader of the party in the state, Wamakko, proudly leading the pack. The meeting observed that the choice of consensus was guided by the need to reduce acrimony and uphold unity.



On the D-Day, Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, 36 officials to run the affairs of APC, Sokoto state chapter emerged through consensus. This was announced by the chairman of the delegation from the national headquarters of the party, Alhaji Suleiman Abubakar, Iyan Akko.

Earlier, Senator Ibrahim Abdullahi Gobir, moved the motion for the adoption of the state executives through consensus as adopted by the delegates of the twenty three Local Government areas in the State. Member of the House of Representatives representing Gada/Goronyo, Hon,p. Musa Sarkin Adar seconded the motion.



In his goodwill message, the Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Muhammadu Maigari Dingyadi, called on the elected officials to ensure the unity and success of the APC in Sokoto state.

The congress was conducted under the supervision of INEC officials and various security agencies. This adds to its veracity and legality. It’s therefore laughable where the so-called parallel congress was held. This brings to the fore the need by INEC and the various security agencies to immediately do the needful by swinging into action and bring Senator Abubakar Umar Gada to book by referring himself as a serving senator of the APC (as quoted by AIT). This is a crass act of impersonation, hence making him liable to prosecution.



The leader of the team despatched to the state to conduct the alll-important exercise, the Iyan Akko has categorically denied the conduct of any parallel congress and also reiterated that only the Isa Achida-led leadership, as elected, is the legally recognised executives committee. This seals everything, without any rancour or acrimony. It also completed the funeral of the Abdullahi Balarabe rantings, as well as his faceless and voiceless cronies. Kudos and carry on Your Excellency Wamakko.

Dan-Inna writes from Sokoto.