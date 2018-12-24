Sokoto approves N169. 6bn for project execution

The Sokoto state Executive Council has approved over 3.5 billion naira for the execution of various projects across the state, the Commissioner of Information, Bello Mohammed Goronyo has disclosed.

While briefing newsmen shortly after the state executive council meeting held at the council chamber in Sokoto, Goronyo said the projects approved included the construction, completion of some

ongoing projects and rehabilitations of others.

In his submission, the Commissioner of health, Dr. Ali Inname said the council has approved the construction of an Advanced Diagnostic Centre in Sokoto city at the cost of N622 million while to equip the center will cost N1.8 billion.

According to Inname, the center would consist of CT scanners, MRI magnatic resonance, imaging, echo cardiograms and mammograms among others.

Narrating the significance of the centre, Inname said if completed, the centre would greatly assist and save the citizenry from going outside to seek such service.

Other projects approved by the council include the dualisation of Sultan Abubakar III International Airport road from round about to main gate at the cost of over N548 million and construction of

additional structure at newly constructed conference centre expected to cost over N128 million.

Others are the renovation of Olusegun Obasanjo Technical College at Bafarawa town, to gulp N98million.

However, N96million was set aside for the purchase of text books and other reading materials for Shehu Shagari College of Education (SSCOE) Library so as to enhance reading culture and assist in accreditation

process of some courses run by the institution.

Similarly, the council also approved N55 million for the completion of Dange General Hospital, abandoned since 2013.

