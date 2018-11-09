Sokoto Assembly receives list of new principal officers

The Sokoto state House of Assembly has received letters of nomination of principal officers from both the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the opposition, All progressives Congress (APC), following the defection of 19 members from the APC to the PDP. Presenting the letters during plenary, Speaker Salihu Maidaji said he received the letters from both parties to that effect. His words I have received letters of replacement and nomination of the Assembly principal officers from both PDP and APC in the state. “The PDP hereby forward the names of Habibu Modachi (PDP Isa) and Atiku Liman (PDP Silame) to replace former Majority Whip and deputy Majority Whip respectively. “The APC forwarded the names of Kabiru Kware (APC- Kware) and Aminu Bodai (APC- Dange-Shuni) to be nominated as Minority leader and deputy Minority leader, respectively. Other nominations by the APC were Abdullahi Sidi (APC- Gwadabawa) and Murtala Maigona (APC- Wamakko) as Minority Whip and deputy Minority Whip respectively,” he stated. Sokoto state House of Assembly has a total of 30 members and recalled that on August 1, 2018, 18 out of the 30 members defected to PDP along with Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and another member joined them on October 17.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.