Sokoto: Bafarawa debunks arrest, association with bandits

Son to a former governor of Sokoto state, Alhaji Sagir Attahiru Bafarawa, has debunked a report trending on some media that he was arrested by the Special Tactical Squad from the office of the Inspector General of Police in connection with the ongoing investigation of his cousin, Musa Kamarawa, over alleged involvement in banditry ravaging the eastern axis of the state.

Sagir Bafarawa in a statement issued and made available to newsmen by his close associate, Alhaji Abubakar Sambo, described the report as mischievous, malicious, fabricated and a calculated plan to tarnish his hard earned reputation.

“To keep the records straight, there is no such arrest or anything related to that and I have nothing to do with banditry.

“As you can see, I am still in my family, healthy and free, doing my daily activities.

“The report, which is already going viral on various media handles and platforms, is totally the work of mischief-makers to tarnish my image and to incite the general public against me.

“I, therefore, call on the good people of Sokoto state and Nigeria to disregard the report as it is obvious that criminal elements have decided to come out with the fake report,” he said.

Sagir, who is currently the Commissioner of Environment in the state stated, advised security operatives to go on a full-scale investigation into the matter with the aim of bringing those behind the fake report to book.