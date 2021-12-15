Sokoto carnage: Gumbi urges govt to ensure people’s security

An elder statesman and All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain in Sokoto state, Alhaji Abubakar A. Gumbi, Tuesday called on federal and Sokoto state governments to put more efforts in securing the lives of the people.

Speaking in Kaduna Tuesday in a condolence message to the victims and families of the 26 passengers who were attacked and burnt to death by bandits in Gidan Bawa village, Sabon Birni local government area of Sokoto state on their way to Kaduna.

Alhaji Abubakar, who condemned the callous act, urged government to up its intelligence, surveillance and stop the bandits from wreaking further havocs on the people.

The Sokoto state gubernatorial aspirant under the platform of the APC in the forthcoming 2023 general elections urged the people at the various levels to join hands with government and security agencies to address the spate of kidnapping and banditry ravaging Sokoto state, Northwest and the country.

“It is with a heavy heart that I sympathise with the families of the victims of the carnage that happened in Sokoto state and those who escaped the tragic incident. I extend my deepest and most sincere condolences to their families and the good people of Sokoto state.

“The spate of kidnapping and banditry in this part of the country is deplorable and highly condemnable. I call on our governments to remember their fundamental constitutional duty of protection of the lives and of their citizens. The governments need to wake up to their responsibility.

“We all must work together in ensuring that we put an end to this devilish act that is destroying our people and our region. Security is everybody’s business and we must all be up and doing in securing our areas.

“So, from ourselves to our district heads in our communities to chairmen of the various local governments, the state government and federal government, we must collectively fight this evil and demonic crime and criminals that are destroying our beloved country Nigeria.

“While we continue to pray to Allah to forgive and admit the deceased into Jannah, I call for calm and peace. We should continue to be alert, vigilant and law abiding. May Allah grant us all the fortitude to bear this bitter loss,” the APC chieftain said.