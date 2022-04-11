Sokoto EFCC expo: Whither Tambuwal?

Ambition, vision, vanity – any human being with these three deadly sins must do everything to preserve his self-esteem. Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto state combines these three and to achieve all them in life within a short time, material quest must be at the fore.

Tambuwal’s quest to rule, dominate, and exercise power began at the National Assembly in 2003 when he was elected as a member, representing Tambuwal/Kebbe federal constituency. Tambuwal went to the National Assembly with the ambition to rise to stardom, to rule Nigeria and, to cap it all, to rule humanity. He went with the vision and mission to seemingly crush anybody that would stand on his way.

Within a very short time, he rose from being a committee chairman to a minority whip and then leader of the minority and capped that quest with being the speaker, against all odds. That was when he believed it was time to unfold his lifetime agenda to rule Nigeria. In 2015, he flew a kite with the hope of testing his political strength and capacity by holding a series of meetings with his political associates, whether it was time to declare his presidential ambition or not. The fear of Buhari in 2015 was a collective article of faith by all the presidential aspirants including the then President, Goodluck Jonathan. Tambuwal got the message and tactically withdrew and went back to Wamakko for the Sokoto state APC governorship ticket.

However, in 2018, Tambuwal dumped the APC and returned to the PDP to fulfil his desire of contesting for the presidency. Atiku Abubakar floored him. He retreated and kept his hope alive and now that 2023 is fast approaching, Tambuwal believes it is time to strike once again.

Politics, power, and money are inseparable. In Africa, money is the major ingredient of winning elections and so a desperate politician who wants power by whatever means has to have funds to execute his campaign slogans, trips and other activities. In this category of desperate politicians, Tambuwal is not an exception.

In the last few weeks, there has been trending and disturbing news in the country which revolves around the Sokoto state government under Tambuwal. A “classified document of huge misappropriation alleged to be from the EFCC on how the Sokoto state treasury has been personalised, vandalised and looted by top government officials” for more than six years is on the front burner.

According to the document, which has gone viral anyway, very close

allies of the governor have allegedly misappropriated substantial amounts of cash from the state treasury. Most of those who have been aiding and abetting in the loot are already on the EFCC radar and have been regular guests to the zonal office of the anti-graft agency in Sokoto. This is one of the reasons the said document cannot be easily ignored.

The document further revealed that out of the over N500 billion that accrued to the state in the last six years, about N190 billion has been diverted to individual accounts, leaving the state bleeding as the centre of poverty in Nigeria. The $64,000 question here is, who supervised the looting of such quantum of money and is the governor aware of this fantastically corrupt practice in his administration?

To understand the governor’s leadership style, one has to trace the history of his stewardship to the National Assembly where he was the House speaker for four years. A former finance minister, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, told the Nigerian public that she had to bribe principal officers of the National Assembly to get the national budget passed and she specifically mentioned the Tambuwal/David Mark era.

Again, Tambuwal was alleged to be involved in a N1billion amnesty budget scandal between 2012 and 2013, when a former deputy speaker of the House, Chibudom Nwuche, was said to be his henchman in that amnesty budget padding.

Tambuwal’s media aide then, the late Imam Imam, told the nation that his principal had never engaged in any legislative, political, administrative or business relationships with Hon. Nwuche, there were allegations that Nwuche’s company, Foundation for Youth Development (FYD), received a huge contract from the amnesty office under Mr. Kingsley Kuku.

There were other expos on the Tambuwal tenure at the House of Representatives, but the government kept denying any wrong doing. However, this recent EFCC revelation is not one of such the government’s foot soldiers can easily deal with because the alleged figure looted is huge, considering the woeful performance of the Tambuwal administration in the period covered by the document and even now.

The defence put up by the governor’s spokesman is very shallow, weak and has failed to address the issues raised. The state and the nation expect more from the government in its defence than just blaming political opponents as trying to pull Tambuwal down because of his presidential ambition.

The Sokoto state government is duty-bound to tell the state how much it has received from the Federation Account from June 2015 to

date; how much it has received as the federal government intervention funds; how much money was collected as Paris Club bonanza; how much money it has received as bailout and, most importantly, how much foreign and domestic loans it has collected on behalf of the people of the state and where all those monies were sunk. This is because for a government to have collected over N500 billion and seemingly failed to execute N1billion project in any of the 23 local government areas, that administration is a prime suspect as far as embezzlement is concerned.

For a government to be seen as project-oriented, there should be structures on ground to support how the citizens’ money is spent for development. In Sokoto state, there are no structures to convince either the EFCC investigating the government or the people whose monies are allegedly looted in large scale. The Tambuwal administration should exonerate itself from this “Fantastically Looting Spree” allegation by publishing all monies received from 2015 to date and tell the people what the monies were used for.

From 1999 to date, this administration is the least performing in terms of reducing the poverty rate in the state; it is the least performing in executing viable projects; it is the least performing in human capacity building as it has created a higher rate of unemployment with no social investment policies to cushion the harsh effects of its bad governance.

Concerns are being raised because the administration has failed to provide quality education, potable water, good roads, drugs in its hospitals and, most importantly, security, which the governor keeps blaming the Buhari administration for as if the state government is not a major stakeholder.

The alleged looted N190 billion is good enough to provide security for the entire state, fund education, provide drugs to government hospitals, build good roads and improve socio-economic activities which would greatly reduce poverty through various employment opportunities. The EFCC investigation is, therefore, a right call to know whether the government is for the entire people or a select few.

The EFCC probe should not be mistaken as a political witch-hunt by the Buhari administration or political opponents within the PDP who are also aspiring for the presidential ticket, but a call for prudence from leaders who personalise state apparatuses like the treasury.

Mohammed writes from Sokoto.