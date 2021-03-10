Sokoto govt bans self-appointed security volunteers

March 10, 2021 Editorial IV Politics 0



In the wake of the upsurge of violence occasioned by the activities of yet to be identified in the Eastern flank of the state, has banned self-appointed outfits known as Yan Sakai from operating as protectors of communities.

A press statement by Muhammad Bello, special adviser media and publicity to Aminu Waziri Tambuwal on Wednesday, said the handed down the order while sympathising with the people of Tarah village in Sabon Birni local area who lost about 15 people to bandits recently.

Bello said Tambuwal offered that the will establish a vigilante group that will provide to agents and allow them to carry out their exercise.

According to him, the reason for the order was to forestall a reprisal attacks from the bandits and the need to impress it on the people of the area not to take laws into their hands.

The statement further read, “Instead, the harped on the need for community collaboration with agencies operating in the state.

“He appealed to the people of the area to continue to cooperate with the agencies that have been deployed to the area for special assignment to flush out those criminals in the area.

“Tambuwal added that the support and cooperation of the people was necessary, saying that is working round the clock to ensure the securuty of the area.

“He also said last week that he inaugurated Operation Puff Adder at the Police Command headquarter where the provided the police with vehicles and other logistics to enable it perform its duty effectively.

“Commending the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for deploying 305 Mobile Police personnel to the state, the also applauded other security agents in the state for working harmoniously with the aim of establishing peace in the state.

“While praying to God to grant those who lost their lives to the paradise and give their families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, Tambuwal also said the will foot the medical bills of those who are in the hospital or at home receiving .”

No tags for this post.

Sign Up Now

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*