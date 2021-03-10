Sokoto govt bans self-appointed security volunteers

In the wake of the upsurge of violence occasioned by the activities of yet to be identified gunmen in the Eastern flank of the state, Sokoto state government has banned self-appointed security outfits known as Yan Sakai from operating as protectors of vulnerable communities.

A press statement by Muhammad Bello, special adviser media and publicity to Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal on Wednesday, said the governor handed down the order while sympathising with the people of Tarah village in Sabon Birni local government area who lost about 15 people to bandits attack recently.

Bello said Tambuwal offered that the state government will establish a vigilante group that will provide information to security agents and allow them to carry out their exercise.

According to him, the reason for the order was to forestall a reprisal attacks from the bandits and the need to impress it on the people of the area not to take laws into their hands.

The statement further read, “Instead, the governor harped on the need for community collaboration with security agencies operating in the state.

“He appealed to the people of the area to continue to cooperate with the security agencies that have been deployed to the area for special assignment to flush out those criminals in the area.

“Tambuwal added that the support and cooperation of the people was necessary, saying that government is working round the clock to ensure the securuty of the area.

“He also said last week that he inaugurated Operation Puff Adder at the Police Command headquarter where the state government provided the police with vehicles and other logistics to enable it perform its duty effectively.

“Commending the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for deploying 305 Mobile Police personnel to the state, the governor also applauded other security agents in the state for working harmoniously with the aim of establishing peace in the state.

“While praying to God to grant those who lost their lives to the attack paradise and give their families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss, Tambuwal also said the state government will foot the medical bills of those who are in the hospital or at home receiving treatment.”

Share this: Print

No tags for this post.