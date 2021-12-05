Sokoto lawmaker provides solar power to LGAs

The senator representing Sokoto east, Dr Ibrahim Abdullahi Gobir, has awarded contract for the installation of solar powered light across eight local government areas he is representing.

This was contained in a statement signed by his media aide, Alhaji Nasiru Arzika, and made available to Blueprint Sunday in Gusau, the Zamfara state capital.

The project, according to Emi, was aimed at the improvement of security and boosting the morale of the entire communities in the seven local government areas.

“The main objective is to improve security, beautify urban and rural areas with adequate light for the betterment of the constituents.

“The project he is part of his constituency projects which is to cover all the eight local government areas namely: Sabon birni, Isa, Wurno, Rabah, Gada, Goronyo, Illela and Gwadabawa, local government areas.”

He said the project was completed in Gada local government that covered solar lights in all the main roads and streets in the local government headquarters.

Senator Gobir who happens to be the chairman, Senate Committee on national security and intelligence, said efforts is being made to ensure that peace returns to Sokoto east and Sokoto state at large.

He commended the federal government for its commitment in addressing the lingering insecurity affecting Sokoto state, particularly his senatorial district, due to activities of armed bandits.

He stated that projects that have direct bearing to his constituents has been done, which include, renovations of primary schools, youth empowerment skills, agricultural support to farmers and provision of food items to victims of banditry in his constituency.

Senator Gobir called on his constituents to continue give him all the necessary support to enable him meet their lots.

