Sokoto lawmaker visits IDPs in Niger Republic, donates food

The senator representing Sokoto East at the National Assembly, Dr. Ibrahim Abdullahi Gobir, has visited an internally displaced persons (IDPs) camp situated in Tudun Sunnah community in Niger Republic, and donated foods items to the victims.

The special adviser to the senator on media and publicity, Hon. Nasiru Arzika, made the disclosure in a statement made available to Blueprint in Gusau, Wednesday.

According to him, the items donated by the lawmaker include 150 bags, comprising 50 bags of rice, 50 bags of maize, 50 bags of corns and N500, 000 cash aimed at reducing their hardship.

“The visit by the lawmaker occurred over the last Sunday with some of his political friends and loyalists in Niger Republic, with a view to sympathizing with the IDPs who are mainly from his constituency and affected with banditry,” Hon. Arzika said.

Sen. Gobir urged the IDPs to consider the situation as ordained by the Almighty God and believe that they would soon get rewarded both here and hereafter.