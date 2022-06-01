Sokoto, Maiduguri, Akure airports to get facelift – FAAN MD

The trio of Maiduguri, Sokoto and Akure airports have been slated for major facility facelift by the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), as part of airport modernization exercise by the current management.

Managing Director of FAAN, Capt. Rabiu Hamisu Yadudu told journalists Wednesday that “some of the equipment we have are aging. Some of them are even 40 years and above. As the current management in FAAN, we want to make sure that anybody who comes as the next managing director of FAAN, we want to make their job easier. We are going out of our way to make sure we do our own.’’

He said the agency set up a committee last year to ascertain the level of decay of the equipment affirming that ‘’these equipment were supposed to be replaced every 15 years, but some have gone 25 to 30 years. So, we have a committee that is working and they are almost completing it. They gave us the state of the equipment for all the airports so that we can make use of it, work with the ministry and use it to know their status so that we can plan.

Yadudu explained that ‘’this year, we will work in Akure, Borno, Sokoto and next year, we will work in Port Harcourt, Benin and Yola. We don’t have all the money to fix all, but we will do the entire airports gradually. So, when I leave here, those coming after me will be making use of it.’’

