Sokoto medical diagnostics centre a huge relief to our people – Commissioner

Sokoto state Commissioner for Health, Dr Mohammad Ali Inname, said the multi-billion naira advanced medical diagnostics centre built by the Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal-led state government is a huge relief to the people of the state.

Dr Inname, who stated this while briefing newsmen who were in the state to inspect legacy projects initiated by the Governor Aminu Tambuwal-led administration disclosed that the objective of the N3.2bn diagnostics centre was to provide diagnostic services in one place.

The facility as observed by journalists is a state-of-the-art medical equipment with a Radiology and Laboratory Units, Out-patient Clinics, Dental and ENT Units. It will offer a variety of services, including medical investigations, radiological investigations, and laboratory investigations.

It has provision for ECG, Stress ECG, Echocardiography, Vascular Doppler, Gastrology, Endoscopy, Neurology, and EEG.

It also has extensive capacity for MRI, CT scan, Fluoroscopy, Digital X-ray, Mammography, Chemical Pathology, Histopathology, Microbiology, and Hematology.

Medical consultants, medical officers, laboratory scientists/technicians, nurses and other personnel required were seen around already putting the facility to use.

Fielding questions from journalists after inspection, Dr Inname said with the facility, many people don’t have to travel out of the state, region and country for diagnostic services.

On maintenance, he said: “We have a maintenance contract to ensure the efficient maintenance of the centre. We will be running the services while the suppliers will be running the maintenance.

“And in time of pricing, it is affordable. Our prices are less than that of most private hospitals. This is to enable people, especially the less privileged to afford any of the services they required. Everything here is cheaper when

you compare it with Abuja and Kano, he added.

He continued, “We have enough expertise, the diagnostics are been handled by radiographers, they operate the machine. Then, the radiologists are the experts that read the result and interpret it. So we have enough expertise.

“We are now in the second month of being operational. And over 400 patients have been attended to. We have the majority inflow from Kebbi and Zamfara states. People also came from the Niger Republic.

“This centre is a huge relief to many people. They don’t have to travel outside the state, and those within North West and even other neighbouring countries can now come for their diagnostic services in Sokoto State.”

In a related development, Dr Inname said the over N15 billion 1,200 bed Sokoto State University Teaching Hospital has reached 65% completion stage.

He disclosed this while taking journalists on project inspection at the hospital permanent site in Kasarawa.